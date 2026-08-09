Exhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Gear Position Display, Ambient Air Temperature Display, Low Tire Pressure Display, Power-Locking Saddlebags

Exhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Apple CarPlay Integration, 100 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Ambient Air Temperature, Gear Position Display, Front and Rear Tire Pressure, Engine Hours Of Operation, Security System, Remote-locking Hard Saddlebags, Smartphone Compatible Input