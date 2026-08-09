In 2026 Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] or Indian Challenger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Challenger Price starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Challenger engine makes power & torque 122.5 PS PS & 178 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] in 2 colours. Indian offers the Challenger in 1 colour. The Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Challenger mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] vs Challenger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chieftain elite [2023-2024]
|Challenger
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 38 Lakhs
|₹ 36.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|1768 cc
|Power
|-
|122.5 PS PS