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HomeCompare BikesChieftain Dark Horse vs Super Chief Limited

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse vs Indian Super Chief Limited

In 2026 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Chieftain Dark Horse engine makes power and torque 122 PS PS & 171 Nm. On the other hand, Super Chief Limited engine makes power & torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chieftain Dark Horse in 3 colours. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Chieftain Dark Horse mileage is around 13.54 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
Chieftain Dark Horse vs Super Chief Limited Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chieftain dark horse Super chief limited
BrandIndianIndian
Price₹ 32 Lakhs₹ 24.33 Lakhs
Mileage13.54 kmpl14.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1890 cc1890 cc
Power122 PS PS88 PS PS

Filters
Chieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
STD
₹32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Super Chief Limited
Indian Super Chief Limited
Black Metallic
₹24.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Visual Comparison

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Speedometer View
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Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20.8 L15.1 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
2506 mm2286 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm1626 mm
Kerb Weight
373 kg335 kg
Additional Storage
68 L-
Height
1372 mm1203 mm
Saddle Height
650 mm665 mm
Width
1023 mm1079 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16Front :-130/90B16, Rear :-180/65 B16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph185 kmph
Stroke
113 mm113 mm
Max Torque
171 Nm @ 3000 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1890 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Thunderstroke 116
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, AssistWet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
103.2 mm103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 119 mmTelescopic Fork / 132 mm
Rear Suspension
Single Shock w/ Air Adjust / 114 mm / 63 mm ride inDual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,YesYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
68 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Apple CarPlay Integration, 100 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Ambient Air Temperature, Gear Position Display, Front and Rear Tire Pressure, Engine Hours Of Operation, Security System, Remote-locking Hard Saddlebags, Smartphone Compatible InputExhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Ambient Temperature, Gear Indicator, Vehicle Status (Vengine Hours), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel Range, RPM, Gear Position), Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change)
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
31,99,99927,01,530
Ex-Showroom Price
31,99,99924,33,264
RTO
02,18,994
Insurance
049,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
68,78058,066

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