In 2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 20.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs 17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.