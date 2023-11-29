In 2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 20.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price).
On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm & 110 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours.
The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
