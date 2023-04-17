Saved Articles

Indian Chief Dark Horse vs Suzuki Katana

In 2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹20.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Katana
Suzuki Katana
Katana STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Displacement
1890 cc999 cc
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 3200 rpm-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
103.2 mm73.4 mm
Stroke
113 mm59 mm
Compression Ratio
11.0:112.2 : 1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
24
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,88,35815,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
20,76,00013,61,000
RTO
46,2851,08,880
Insurance
1,66,07339,197
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,18532,435

