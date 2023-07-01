In 2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 20.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS @ 9700 rpm & 150 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less