In 2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 20.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS @ 9700 rpm & 150 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours.
The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less