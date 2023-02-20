Saved Articles

Indian Chief Dark Horse vs Moto Guzzi V85 TT

In 2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹20.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Transversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)
Displacement
1890 cc853 cc
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 3200 rpm-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
103.2 mm84 mm
Stroke
113 mm77 mm
Compression Ratio
11.0:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,88,35817,21,422
Ex-Showroom Price
20,76,00015,40,000
RTO
46,2851,35,200
Insurance
1,66,07346,222
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,18537,000

