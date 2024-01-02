In 2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 20.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Z900 RS engine makes power & torque 109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm & 98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Z900 RS mileage is around 15 to 17.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less