In 2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 20.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS @ 13200 rpm & 114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.