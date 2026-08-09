In 2026 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Chief Dark Horse engine makes power and torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Chief Dark Horse vs Scout Rogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chief dark horse
|Scout rogue
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 22.13 Lakhs
|₹ 17.28 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|122 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS