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Indian Chief Dark Horse vs Indian FTR

In 2026 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Chief Dark Horse engine makes power and torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 20 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Chief Dark Horse vs FTR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chief dark horse Ftr
BrandIndianIndian
Price₹ 22.13 Lakhs₹ 19.38 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1890 cc1203 cc
Power122 PS PS167.23 PS PS

Filters
Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹22.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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FTR
Indian FTR
Black Smoke
₹19.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Indian Chief Dark Horse Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Suspension View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Rear Suspension View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.1 L13 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm165 mm
Length
2286 mm2223 mm
Wheelbase
1626 mm1525 mm
Kerb Weight
304 kg233 kg
Height
1253 mm1295 mm
Saddle Height
662 mm780 mm
Width
922 mm830 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front : 482.6 mm,Rear : 406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front : 130/60-19 Rear : 180/65-16Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :- 150/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm260 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
115 kmph-
Max Power
122 PS124.7 PS
Stroke
113 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 2900 rpm120 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1890 cc1203 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateAssist & Slip, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
103.2 mm102 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 132 mm-
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,YesRain
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Exhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Rear Cylinder Deactivation, Ambient Temperature, Gear Indicator, Vehicle Status (Engine Hours), Rake/Trail - 29/132 mm, Compass, Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel Range, RPM, Gear Position)Exhaust - Akrapovic 2-into-1-into-2
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,65,18021,56,348
Ex-Showroom Price
22,13,39919,38,357
RTO
1,99,2061,74,452
Insurance
52,57543,539
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
52,98646,348

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