In 2026 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Chief Dark Horse engine makes power and torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 20 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Chief Dark Horse vs FTR Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chief dark horse
|Ftr
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 22.13 Lakhs
|₹ 19.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1890 cc
|1203 cc
|Power
|122 PS PS
|167.23 PS PS