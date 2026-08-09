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HomeCompare BikesChief Dark Horse vs Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Indian Chief Dark Horse vs Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

In 2026 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Chief Dark Horse engine makes power and torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Chief Bobber Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 21 kmpl.
Chief Dark Horse vs Chief Bobber Dark Horse Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chief dark horse Chief bobber dark horse
BrandIndianIndian
Price₹ 22.13 Lakhs₹ 22.82 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl21 kmpl
Engine Capacity1890 cc1890 cc
Power122 PS PS122 PS PS

Filters
Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹22.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹22.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Indian Chief Dark Horse Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Engine View
Front Right View
Front Indicator View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.1 L15.1 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm125 mm
Length
2286 mm2286 mm
Wheelbase
1626 mm1626 mm
Kerb Weight
304 kg315 kg
Height
1253 mm1349 mm
Saddle Height
662 mm662 mm
Width
922 mm915 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front : 482.6 mm,Rear : 406.4 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear 406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front : 130/60-19 Rear : 180/65-16Front :-130/90B16, Rear :-180/65 B16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
115 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
122 PS122 PS
Stroke
113 mm113 mm
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 2900 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1890 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Thunderstroke 116
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
103.2 mm103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 132 mmTelescopic Fork / 132 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mmDual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,YesSports,Touring,Yes
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Rear Cylinder Deactivation, Ambient Temperature, Gear Indicator, Vehicle Status (Engine Hours), Rake/Trail - 29/132 mm, Compass, Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel Range, RPM, Gear Position)Exhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Ambient Temperature, Gear indicator, 4 Round Ride Command, Vehicle Status (Engine Hours), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel range, RPM, Gear position), Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change)
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,65,18025,40,626
Ex-Showroom Price
22,13,39922,81,633
RTO
1,99,2062,05,347
Insurance
52,57553,646
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
52,98654,607

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