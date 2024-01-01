Saved Articles

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2024 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹21.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹21.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Displacement
1890 cc998 cc
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 3200 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
103.2 mm76 mm
Stroke
113 mm55 mm
Compression Ratio
11.0:111.2:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,58,48324,35,175
Ex-Showroom Price
21,40,00021,90,000
RTO
47,2891,75,200
Insurance
1,71,19448,075
Accessories Charges
021,900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,69252,341

