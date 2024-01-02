Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesChief Bobber Dark Horse vs Z900 RS

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse vs Kawasaki Z900 RS

In 2024 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹21.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z900 RS
Kawasaki Z900 RS
STD
₹16.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Liquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Displacement
1890 cc948 cc
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 3200 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateAssist And Slipper Clutch
Gear Box
6 speed-
Bore
103.2 mm73.4 mm
Stroke
113 mm56 mm
Compression Ratio
11.0:1-
Emission Type
bs6BS-VI
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,58,48318,41,319
Ex-Showroom Price
21,40,00016,47,000
RTO
47,2891,43,760
Insurance
1,71,19450,559
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,69239,577

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    Aprilia RS457 lined-up at Piaggio's Baramati plant. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/apriliaridersclubbengaluru)
    Aprilia RS457 production starts ahead of deliveries
    4 Jan 2024
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    The Aprilia Tuono 457 will be the naked version based on the recently-launched RS 457 and will be built in India as well
    Aprilia RS 457-based Tuono 457 spotted testing in Europe. To be made in India
    28 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon, Harrier and Altroz Dark Edition were launched along with the dark themed Nexon EV recently,
    Tata Nexon, Harrier and Altroz Dark Edition: Check what has changed
    14 Jul 2021
    Honda has introduced the sportier version of the H’ness CB350 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Honda CB350 RS: First look
    20 Feb 2021
    Audi has launched RS 5 Sportback in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.04 crore. It is powered by a 2.9L V6 TFSI engine producing 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque.
    Audi RS 5 Sportback: First Look
    9 Aug 2021
    2022 Audi RS e-Tron GT is the faster version of an already quick EV.
    2022 Audi RS e-Tron GT: A faster version of an already quick EV
    10 Feb 2021
    View all
     