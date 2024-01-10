In 2024 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS @ 13200 rpm & 114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less