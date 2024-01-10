Saved Articles

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

In 2024 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes on the basis of their specifications.

Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
₹21.39 Lakhs
Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
₹16.47 Lakhs
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Displacement
1890 cc998 cc
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 3200 rpm114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled & Liquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet multi-disc, manual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
103.2 mm76 mm
Stroke
113 mm55 mm
Compression Ratio
11.0:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,58,48318,22,446
Ex-Showroom Price
21,40,00016,47,000
RTO
47,2891,31,760
Insurance
1,71,19443,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,69239,171

