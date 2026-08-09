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HomeCompare BikesChief Bobber Dark Horse vs Scout Rogue

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse vs Indian Scout Rogue

In 2026 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Chief Bobber Dark Horse engine makes power and torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 21 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Chief Bobber Dark Horse vs Scout Rogue Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chief bobber dark horse Scout rogue
BrandIndianIndian
Price₹ 22.82 Lakhs₹ 17.28 Lakhs
Mileage21 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity1890 cc1133 cc
Power122 PS PS95.1 PS PS

Filters
Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹22.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scout Rogue
Indian Scout Rogue
Black Metallic
₹17.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.1 L12.5 L
Length
2286 mm2274 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm129 mm
Wheelbase
1626 mm1576 mm
Height
1349 mm1181 mm
Kerb Weight
315 kg250 kg
Saddle Height
662 mm649 mm
Width
915 mm995 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear 406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90B16, Rear :-180/65 B16Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm298 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph-
Max Power
122 PS95.1 PS
Stroke
113 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 3200 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1890 cc1133 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Liquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
103.2 mm99 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 132 mm-
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Exhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Ambient Temperature, Gear indicator, 4 Round Ride Command, Vehicle Status (Engine Hours), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel range, RPM, Gear position), Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change)Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Engine Temp
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,40,62619,24,707
Ex-Showroom Price
22,81,63317,28,077
RTO
2,05,3471,55,527
Insurance
53,64641,103
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
54,60741,369

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