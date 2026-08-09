In 2026 Indian Challenger or Indian Springfield Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Challenger Price starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Springfield Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 29.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Challenger engine makes power and torque 122.5 PS PS & 178 Nm. On the other hand, Springfield Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 98.95 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Challenger in 1 colour. Indian offers the Springfield Dark Horse in 2 colours. The Challenger mileage is around 18 kmpl. The Springfield Dark Horse mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
Challenger vs Springfield Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Challenger
|Springfield dark horse
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 36.97 Lakhs
|₹ 29.56 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 kmpl
|20.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1768 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|122.5 PS PS
|98.95 PS PS