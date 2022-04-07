|Max Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm
|20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Max Torque
|24 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|248.76 cc
|249 cc
|Clutch
|A & S Clutch
|Wet,multiple disc
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC Engine
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹2,38,082
|₹1,64,981
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,10,650
|₹1,39,300
|RTO
|₹16,852
|₹11,674
|Insurance
|₹10,580
|₹10,087
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹3,920
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,117
|₹3,546