Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2023 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
STD
₹2.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
248.76 cc334 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
A & S Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,60,6812,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
2,25,3522,09,900
RTO
22,53516,792
Insurance
12,79410,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6035,099

    Latest News

    Mahindra owns 60 per cent of Classic Legends, which manufactures two-wheelers such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA.
    Mahindra to invest 525 crore in Classic Legends to boost Jawa, Yezdi, BSA
    14 Dec 2023
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is offering several offers with its motorcycles,
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces special offers across its models. Check details
    12 Dec 2023
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure test mule reveals a slimmer, more Dakar Rally-inspired motorcycle with possibly a 21-inch front wheel
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in near-production avatar. Check out key changes
    13 Dec 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler road test review
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler: Road test review
    11 Feb 2022
    Yezdi has launched Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India.
    Yezdi launches Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India: First Look
    13 Jan 2022
