In 2026 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Vitpilen 250 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitpilen 250
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249.07 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|31 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS