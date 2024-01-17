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HomeCompare BikesVitpilen 250 vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Vitpilen 250 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitpilen 250 Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandHusqvarnaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.24 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage31 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity249.07 cc334 cc
Power31 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
STD
₹2.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L12.5 L
Length
2090 mm-
Ground Clearance
145 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
153 kg182 kg
Height
1130 mm-
Saddle Height
842 mm800 mm
Width
700 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
285 km337.5 km
Max Speed
150 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
31 PS @ 9500 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7500 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249.07 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX - USD 43 mmTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Riding Modes
Road and SupermotoRain, Road, Off-Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
NoYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
TubelessDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Supermoto Mode-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,54,2982,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
2,23,9281,95,345
RTO
17,91415,627
Insurance
12,45611,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4654,792

Vitpilen 250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Vitpilen 250 vs 390 Duke

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2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 launched, priced from 2.19 lakh
17 Jan 2024
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Price, features and specs compared
24 Jan 2024
The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
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Svartpilen translates to black arrow in the Swedish language. Bike: Svartpilen 250. Image: Prashant Singh
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Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
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