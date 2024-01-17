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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Vitpilen 250 vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitpilen 250 Roadster
BrandHusqvarnaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.24 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage31 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity249.07 cc334 cc
Power31 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
STD
₹2.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L12.5 L
Length
2090 mm-
Ground Clearance
145 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
153 kg194 kg
Height
1130 mm-
Saddle Height
842 mm795 mm
Width
700 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
285 km-
Max Speed
150 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
31 PS @ 9500 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
61.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7500 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249.07 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC Engine-
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX - USD 43 mmTelescopic
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockDual shocks
Features
Riding Modes
Road and Supermoto-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
TubelessDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Supermoto Mode-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,54,2982,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
2,23,9281,93,565
RTO
17,91415,485
Insurance
12,45611,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4654,750

Vitpilen 250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Vitpilen 250 vs 390 Duke

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Latest Car & Bike News

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2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 launched, priced from 2.19 lakh
17 Jan 2024
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Both motorcycles share the same 250 cc liquid-cooled engine.
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Latest Videos

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Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
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29 Sept 2020
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