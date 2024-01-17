In 2026 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Vitpilen 250 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitpilen 250
|Roadster
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249.07 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|31 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS