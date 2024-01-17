Saved Articles

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Vitpilen 250 vs MT-15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitpilen 250 Mt-15
BrandHusqvarnaYamaha
Price₹ 2.19 Lakhs₹ 1.67 Lakhs
Mileage31 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity249.07 cc155 cc
Power31 PS PS18.4 PS PS
Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
STD
₹2.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
31 PS @ 9500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249.07 cc155 cc
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC EngineLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,48,8931,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
2,19,0001,67,200
RTO
17,52013,376
Insurance
12,37311,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,3494,128

