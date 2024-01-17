In 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. Vitpilen 250 vs MT-15 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitpilen 250 Mt-15 Brand Husqvarna Yamaha Price ₹ 2.19 Lakhs ₹ 1.67 Lakhs Mileage 31 kmpl 56.87 kmpl Engine Capacity 249.07 cc 155 cc Power 31 PS PS 18.4 PS PS