In 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm.
On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours.
The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl.
The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Vitpilen 250 vs MT-15 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitpilen 250
|Mt-15
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.19 Lakhs
|₹ 1.67 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249.07 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|31 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS