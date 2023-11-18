In 2023 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs 2.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less