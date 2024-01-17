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HomeCompare BikesVitpilen 250 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Vitpilen 250 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitpilen 250 Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandHusqvarnaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.24 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage31 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity249.07 cc411 cc
Power31 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
STD
₹2.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Seat
Right Side View
Engine
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L15 L
Length
2090 mm2160 mm
Ground Clearance
145 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
153 kg185 kg
Height
1130 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
842 mm795 mm
Width
700 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
285 km450 km
Max Speed
150 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
31 PS @ 9500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm86 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7500 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249.07 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet multi plates
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
WP APEX - USD 43 mmTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Features
Riding Modes
Road and Supermoto-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
Tubeless-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Supermoto ModeIdle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,54,2982,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
2,23,9282,06,394
RTO
17,91417,012
Insurance
12,45620,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4655,235

Vitpilen 250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Vitpilen 250 vs 390 Duke

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 shares its underpinnings with the third generation KTM 390 Duke launched last year
2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 launched, priced from 2.19 lakh
17 Jan 2024
Both motorcycles share the same 250 cc liquid-cooled engine.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Price, features and specs compared
24 Jan 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
Svartpilen translates to black arrow in the Swedish language. Bike: Svartpilen 250. Image: Prashant Singh
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 road test review: The Swedish duo
29 Sept 2020
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
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Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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