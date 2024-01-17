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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Vitpilen 250 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitpilen 250 Meteor 350
BrandHusqvarnaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.24 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage31 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity249.07 cc349.34 cc
Power31 PS PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
STD
₹2.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L15 L
Length
2090 mm2140 mm
Ground Clearance
145 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
153 kg191 kg
Height
1130 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
842 mm765 mm
Width
700 mm845 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
285 km-
Max Speed
150 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
31 PS @ 9500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249.07 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX - USD 43 mmTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Riding Modes
Road and Supermoto-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
TubelessDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Supermoto ModeLubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper Element
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,54,2982,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,23,9281,95,762
RTO
17,91416,191
Insurance
12,45610,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4654,790

Vitpilen 250 Comparison with other bikes

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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Vitpilen 250 vs 390 Duke

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 shares its underpinnings with the third generation KTM 390 Duke launched last year
2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 launched, priced from 2.19 lakh
17 Jan 2024
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Latest Videos

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Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
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