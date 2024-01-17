In 2026 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Vitpilen 250 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitpilen 250
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31 kmpl
|41.88 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249.07 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|31 PS PS
|20.21 PS PS