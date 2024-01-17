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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Vitpilen 250 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitpilen 250 Himalayan
BrandHusqvarnaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.24 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage31 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity249.07 cc411 cc
Power31 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
STD
₹2.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Seat
Right Side View
Engine
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L15+/- 0.5 L
Length
2090 mm2190 mm
Ground Clearance
145 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
153 kg199 kg
Height
1130 mm1370 mm
Saddle Height
842 mm800 mm
Width
700 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
285 km-
Max Speed
150 kmph-
Max Power
31 PS @ 9500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm86 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7500 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249.07 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX - USD 43 mmTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Road and Supermoto-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
TubelessAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Supermoto Mode-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,54,2982,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
2,23,9282,15,900
RTO
17,91417,772
Insurance
12,45620,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4655,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

Vitpilen 250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Vitpilen 250 vs 390 Duke

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 shares its underpinnings with the third generation KTM 390 Duke launched last year
2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 launched, priced from 2.19 lakh
17 Jan 2024
The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
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24 Jun 2026
Both motorcycles share the same 250 cc liquid-cooled engine.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Price, features and specs compared
24 Jan 2024
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5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
Svartpilen translates to black arrow in the Swedish language. Bike: Svartpilen 250. Image: Prashant Singh
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 road test review: The Swedish duo
29 Sept 2020
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
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3 Nov 2023
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
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8 Aug 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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