In 2026 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Vitpilen 250 vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitpilen 250
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.24 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249.07 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|31 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS