In 2026 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
Vitpilen 250 vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitpilen 250
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.24 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249.07 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|31 PS PS
|47 bhp PS