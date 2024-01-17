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HomeCompare BikesVitpilen 250 vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Vitpilen 250 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitpilen 250 Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandHusqvarnaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.24 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage31 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity249.07 cc349.34 cc
Power31 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
STD
₹2.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L13 L
Length
2090 mm2145 mm
Ground Clearance
145 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
153 kg195 kg
Height
1130 mm1090 mm
Saddle Height
842 mm805 mm
Width
700 mm785 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
285 km455 km
Max Speed
150 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
31 PS @ 9500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249.07 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC Engine4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX - USD 43 mmTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - MonoshockTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
Road and Supermoto-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Tubeless-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Supermoto ModeAir Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,54,2982,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,23,9281,93,080
RTO
17,91415,946
Insurance
12,45610,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4654,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

Vitpilen 250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Vitpilen 250 vs 390 Duke

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 shares its underpinnings with the third generation KTM 390 Duke launched last year
2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 launched, priced from 2.19 lakh
17 Jan 2024
Both motorcycles share the same 250 cc liquid-cooled engine.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Price, features and specs compared
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Svartpilen translates to black arrow in the Swedish language. Bike: Svartpilen 250. Image: Prashant Singh
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 road test review: The Swedish duo
29 Sept 2020
In the Indian 350 cc motorcycle market, Royal Enfield has a strong hold with its range of products in this space. Honda also launched its products in this category. The two popular models in this category are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350.
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There are no cosmetic changes made to the 2026 Classic 350.
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16 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
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Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
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Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
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