Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

In 2023 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
STD
₹2.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
248.76 cc349 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC EngineSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
A & S Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,60,6811,99,055
Ex-Showroom Price
2,25,3521,73,562
RTO
22,53513,884
Insurance
12,79411,609
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6034,278

