Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Vitpilen 250 vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitpilen 250 Okhi90
BrandHusqvarnaOkinawa
Price₹ 2.19 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage31 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249.07 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
STD
₹2.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
31 PS @ 9500 rpm-
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
249.07 cc-
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC Engine-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L-
Length
2090 mm2220 mm
Ground Clearance
145 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
153 kg-
Height
1130 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
842 mm900 mm
Width
700 mm710 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX - USD 43 mm-
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - Monoshock-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
Road and Supermoto-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
NoYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Tubeless-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Supermoto ModeE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,48,8931,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
2,19,0001,86,006
RTO
17,5200
Insurance
12,3736,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,3494,139

