In 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Vitpilen 250 vs Okhi90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitpilen 250
|Okhi90
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 2.19 Lakhs
|₹ 1.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|160 km/charge
|Mileage
|31 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|249.07 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.