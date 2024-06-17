HT Auto
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Vitpilen 250 vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitpilen 250 Racer
BrandHusqvarnaMaruthisan
Price₹ 2.19 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage31 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249.07 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
STD
₹2.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
31 PS @ 9500 rpm-
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
249.07 cc-
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC Engine-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L-
Length
2090 mm-
Ground Clearance
145 mm185 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm-
Kerb Weight
153 kg-
Height
1130 mm-
Saddle Height
842 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
WP APEX - USD 43 mm-
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - Monoshock-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
Road and Supermoto-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Tubeless-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Supermoto Mode-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,48,8932,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
2,19,0001,92,740
RTO
17,5202,122
Insurance
12,3736,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,3494,317

Vitpilen 250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250null | Petrol | Manual2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 390 Dukenull | Petrol | Manual3.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Vitpilen 250 vs 390 Duke

