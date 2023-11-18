In 2023 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Keeway Vieste 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Keeway Vieste 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs 2.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway Vieste 300 Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Vieste 300 engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the Vieste 300 in 1 colour. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The Vieste 300 mileage is around 29.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less