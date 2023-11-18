In 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs 2.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Perak engine makes power & torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less