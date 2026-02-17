In 2026 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Vitpilen 250 vs 42 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitpilen 250
|42
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Jawa
|Price
|₹ 2.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.59 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249.07 cc
|294.72 cc
|Power
|31 PS PS
|27.32 PS PS