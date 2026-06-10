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HomeCompare BikesSvartpilen 401 vs F77 [2022-2024]

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Price starts at Rs. 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Svartpilen 401 engine makes power and torque 46 PS PS & 39 Nm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The Svartpilen 401 mileage is around 29 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
Svartpilen 401 vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Svartpilen 401 F77 [2022-2024]
BrandHusqvarnaUltraviolette
Price₹ 2.98 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage29 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity398.63 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Svartpilen 401
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
STD
₹2.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 l-
Ground Clearance
177 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1368 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
171.2 kg197 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
160 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
46 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
64 mm-
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
398.63 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
LC4c 6-speed FI Liquid Cooled, DOHC-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Bore
89 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Adjustable WP APEX USD forks, 43mm diameterUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, preload adjustableMonoshock - preload adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,StreetYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth,WiFi
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
NoYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5'' TFT with optional externalMulti-function 5" TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,43,7373,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
2,97,7413,80,000
RTO
23,8190
Insurance
22,17719,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,3888,589
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

More versatile than the KTM 390 Duke. Allows for a comfier rideShorter seat height will be more inviting for riders, along with larger proportionsOne of the well-designed motorcycles in the sub-500 cc segment

Cons

Not as feature-rich as the KTM 390 DukeMultiple riding modes are missed and would've added a wider safety netThe tube tyres may be a hindrance for long rides

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Latest Car & Bike News

On June 6, 2026, Ultraviolette's F77 Mach 2 became the first Indian production motorcycle to complete a lap of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit.
Ultraviolette F77 becomes first Indian production motorcycle to complete Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit
10 Jun 2026
The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 shares its underpinnings with the third generation KTM 390 Duke launched last year
2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 launched, priced from 2.19 lakh
17 Jan 2024
The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 was originally announced to get Pirelli Scorpio Rally STR dual-purpose tyres
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 to get Apollo Tramplr tyres instead of Pirellis. Here’s why
5 Apr 2024
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
The Ultraviolette F77 and Flying Flea C6 show two very different ideas of what a premium electric motorcycle can be.
Ultraviolette F77 vs Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Similar pricing, different offerings
12 Apr 2026
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 both compete in the 400 cc motorcycle segment
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Which 400cc to choose
23 Jul 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle review
30 Jan 2023
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