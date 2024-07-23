hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesSvartpilen 401 vs Interceptor 650

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Price starts at Rs. 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 401 engine makes power and torque 46 PS PS & 39 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Svartpilen 401 mileage is around 29 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Svartpilen 401 vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Svartpilen 401 Interceptor 650
BrandHusqvarnaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.98 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage29 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity398.63 cc647.95 cc
Power46 PS PS47.4 PS PS

Filters
Svartpilen 401
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
STD
₹2.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 l13.7 L
Ground Clearance
177 mm174 mm
Wheelbase
1368 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
171.2 kg218 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm804 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
160 kmph212 kmph
Max Power
46 PS @ 9000 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
64 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 7000 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
398.63 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
LC4c 6-speed FI Liquid Cooled, DOHCInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet multi plate
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
89 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Adjustable WP APEX USD forks, 43mm diameterTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, preload adjustableTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Street-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5'' TFT with optional external-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,43,7373,80,598
Ex-Showroom Price
2,97,7413,32,073
RTO
23,81927,096
Insurance
22,17721,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,3888,180
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

More versatile than the KTM 390 Duke. Allows for a comfier rideShorter seat height will be more inviting for riders, along with larger proportionsOne of the well-designed motorcycles in the sub-500 cc segment

Cons

Not as feature-rich as the KTM 390 DukeMultiple riding modes are missed and would've added a wider safety netThe tube tyres may be a hindrance for long rides

Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Himalayan 450
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Scrambler 400 X
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Shotgun 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear will share its underpinnings with the Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 based scrambler leaked, will launch soon
23 Jul 2024
The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 shares its underpinnings with the third generation KTM 390 Duke launched last year
2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 launched, priced from 2.19 lakh
17 Jan 2024
Both motorcycles have retro designs but Interceptor 650 has few modern elements.
BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which bike you should buy?
16 Aug 2024
The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 was originally announced to get Pirelli Scorpio Rally STR dual-purpose tyres
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 to get Apollo Tramplr tyres instead of Pirellis. Here’s why
5 Apr 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 both compete in the 400 cc motorcycle segment
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Which 400cc to choose
23 Jul 2024
Royal Enfield has launched the Interceptor Bear 650 in the Indian market, which was revealed for the first time at EICMA 2024
Royal Enfield starts delivering Bear 650, a scrambler version of Interceptor 650 across India
3 Dec 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
8 Feb 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers