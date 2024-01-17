In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Price starts at Rs. 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 401 engine makes power and torque 46 PS PS & 39 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The Svartpilen 401 mileage is around 29 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
Svartpilen 401 vs RC 390 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Svartpilen 401
|Rc 390
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.98 Lakhs
|₹ 3.23 Lakhs
|Mileage
|29 kmpl
|25.89 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|398.63 cc
|373 cc
|Power
|46 PS PS
|43.5 PS PS