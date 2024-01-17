In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 or KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Price starts at Rs. 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). Svartpilen 401 engine makes power and torque 46 PS PS & 39 Nm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The Svartpilen 401 mileage is around 29 kmpl. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Svartpilen 401 vs 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Svartpilen 401
|390 adventure [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.98 Lakhs
|₹ 3.42 Lakhs
|Mileage
|29 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|398.63 cc
|373 cc
|Power
|46 PS PS
|43.5 PS PS