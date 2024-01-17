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HomeCompare BikesSvartpilen 401 vs 390 Adventure [2020-2025]

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 vs KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025]

In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 or KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Price starts at Rs. 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). Svartpilen 401 engine makes power and torque 46 PS PS & 39 Nm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The Svartpilen 401 mileage is around 29 kmpl. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Svartpilen 401 vs 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Svartpilen 401 390 adventure [2020-2025]
BrandHusqvarnaKTM
Price₹ 2.98 Lakhs₹ 3.42 Lakhs
Mileage29 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity398.63 cc373 cc
Power46 PS PS43.5 PS PS

Filters
Svartpilen 401
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
STD
₹2.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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390 Adventure [2020-2025]
KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025]
STD
₹3.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 l14.5 L
Ground Clearance
177 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1368 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
171.2 kg1430 mm
Saddle Height
820 mm855 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
160 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
46 PS @ 9000 rpm43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
64 mm60 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 7000 rpm37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
398.63 cc373 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
LC4c 6-speed FI Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchPASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
89 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Adjustable WP APEX USD forks, 43mm diameterWP Apex 43 mm Upside Down
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, preload adjustableWP Apex Shock Absorber
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Street-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5'' TFT with optional externalTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,43,7373,90,657
Ex-Showroom Price
2,97,7413,41,877
RTO
23,81927,880
Insurance
22,17720,900
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,3888,396
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

More versatile than the KTM 390 Duke. Allows for a comfier rideShorter seat height will be more inviting for riders, along with larger proportionsOne of the well-designed motorcycles in the sub-500 cc segment

Cons

Not as feature-rich as the KTM 390 DukeMultiple riding modes are missed and would've added a wider safety netThe tube tyres may be a hindrance for long rides

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 shares its underpinnings with the third generation KTM 390 Duke launched last year
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17 Jan 2024
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The 390 Adventure looks identical to the 390 Adventure X but the colour schemes are borrowed from the 390 Adventure S.
KTM 390 Adventure with 350cc engine Review: More Affordable, Less Exciting?
9 May 2026
The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 was originally announced to get Pirelli Scorpio Rally STR dual-purpose tyres
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 to get Apollo Tramplr tyres instead of Pirellis. Here’s why
5 Apr 2024
The 2026 KTM 390 Adventure has reached dealerships in a new Ebony Black paint scheme.
2026 KTM 390 Adventure spotted at dealership in new Ebony Black colour option
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Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
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Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
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KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
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