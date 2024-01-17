In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Price starts at Rs. 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). Svartpilen 401 engine makes power and torque 46 PS PS & 39 Nm. On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Svartpilen 401 mileage is around 29 kmpl.
Svartpilen 401 vs Skyline Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Svartpilen 401
|Skyline
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 2.98 Lakhs
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|29 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|398.63 cc
|null cc
|Power
|46 PS PS
|5000 W