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Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 vs Joy e-bike Beast

In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Price starts at Rs. 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 401 engine makes power and torque 46 PS PS & 39 Nm. On the other hand, Beast engine makes power & torque 5 kW & 230 Nm (Motor) respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. The Svartpilen 401 mileage is around 29 kmpl. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Svartpilen 401 vs Beast Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Svartpilen 401 Beast
BrandHusqvarnaJoy e-bike
Price₹ 2.98 Lakhs₹ 2.42 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage29 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-5.18 kWh
Engine Capacity398.63 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours

Filters
Svartpilen 401
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
STD
₹2.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 l-
Ground Clearance
177 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1368 mm1405 mm
Kerb Weight
171.2 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
160 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
46 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
64 mm-
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 7000 rpm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
398.63 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
LC4c 6-speed FI Liquid Cooled, DOHC-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Bore
89 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Adjustable WP APEX USD forks, 43mm diameterHydraulic
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, preload adjustableMonoshock
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Street-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5'' TFT with optional externalYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,43,7372,49,592
Ex-Showroom Price
2,97,7412,42,000
RTO
23,8190
Insurance
22,1777,592
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,3885,364
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

More versatile than the KTM 390 Duke. Allows for a comfier rideShorter seat height will be more inviting for riders, along with larger proportionsOne of the well-designed motorcycles in the sub-500 cc segment

Cons

Not as feature-rich as the KTM 390 DukeMultiple riding modes are missed and would've added a wider safety netThe tube tyres may be a hindrance for long rides

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