In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Svartpilen 250 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Svartpilen 250
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.44 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.76 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|29.77 PS PS