Svartpilen 250 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Svartpilen 250 Scram 411 [2022-2025] Brand Husqvarna Royal Enfield Price ₹ 2.26 Lakhs ₹ 2.06 Lakhs Mileage 32.44 kmpl 38.23 kmpl Engine Capacity 248.76 cc 411 cc Power 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS 24.31 PS PS

In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.