In 2023 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less