In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Svartpilen 250 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Svartpilen 250
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.44 kmpl
|41.88 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.76 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|20.21 PS PS