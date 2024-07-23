In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Svartpilen 250 vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Svartpilen 250
|Interceptor 650
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.26 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.44 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.76 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|47.4 PS PS