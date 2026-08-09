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Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Svartpilen 250 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Svartpilen 250 Himalayan
BrandHusqvarnaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.26 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage32.44 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.76 cc411 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Svartpilen 250
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
STD
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Seat
Right Side View
Engine
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
154 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
842 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
248.76 cc411 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Clutch
A & S ClutchWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Supermoto Mode-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,61,1012,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
2,25,7292,15,900
RTO
22,57317,772
Insurance
12,79920,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6125,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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