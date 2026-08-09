In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Svartpilen 250 vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Svartpilen 250
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.26 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.44 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.76 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|24.3 bhp PS