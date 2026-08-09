In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
Svartpilen 250 vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Svartpilen 250
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.26 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.44 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.76 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|47 bhp PS