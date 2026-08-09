In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Svartpilen 250 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Svartpilen 250
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.44 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.76 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm