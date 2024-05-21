HT Auto
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Svartpilen 250 vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Svartpilen 250 Okhi90
BrandHusqvarnaOkinawa
Price₹ 2.26 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage32.44 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity248.76 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Svartpilen 250
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
STD
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
248.76 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC Engine-
Clutch
A & S Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L-
Ground Clearance
145 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
154 kg-
Saddle Height
842 mm900 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Supermoto ModeE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,61,1011,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
2,25,7291,86,006
RTO
22,5730
Insurance
12,7996,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6124,139

