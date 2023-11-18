In 2023 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Svartpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Aera engine makes power & torque 10000 & 32 Nm respectively.
The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl.
Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge.
